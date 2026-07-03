All I-95 lanes blocked in St. Johns County due to overturned semi | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 7:54 AM: All Interstate 95 southbound lanes are blocked Friday morning due to an overturned semi. The crash occurred near International Golf Parkway. Some northbound lanes are also blocked.

Much of the roadway is covered with debris from the truck.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detours. WATCH HERE: >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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