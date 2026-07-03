‘You truly are anonymous’: Crimestoppers tips hit several records, CEO reassures anonymity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a 2025–2026 Fiscal Year Community Impact Report, First Coast Crimestoppers CEO Chase Robinson says it was a record-breaking year. Tips from the community have helped law enforcement clear 615 criminal cases and seize almost two million dollars in property, cash, and narcotics.

“And just with the narcotics alone. That represents roughly 200 grams of fentanyl that was taken off the streets. That’s almost 200,000 potential lethal doses of fentanyl. That’s 20% of Jacksonville that could have potentially overdosed,” said Robinson.

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Action News Jax asked Robinson what’s contributed to the growth in tips.

“So first and foremost, it’s the community. It’s the committee wanting to stand up and take public safety in their own hands, right? Because law enforcement can only go so far,” Robinson said.

Jacksonville residents like Brittnie Winston say it’s good that people are speaking up.

“It’s crime everywhere, and people don’t always want to be at the forefront. So, anonymous tipping, I think it’s great to be able to report those crimes,” Winston said.

Robinson says that for many communities, getting tips can be a challenge.

“There’s this code of silence,” he said.

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He says two high-profile child sexual battery cases were solved just this year because of tips. They ended in the arrests of Joshua Trent and Michael Miyar, both charged with multiple felony counts for sexual battery against a minor.

He wants people to know that once you submit a tip, you’re protected by three Florida Statues to remain anonymous.

“We’re not collecting names or addresses or IP address in some repertoire database that we have. You truly are anonymous. So, if you’re anonymous to us, it means you’re an anonymous to law enforcement, which means you are anonymous to the community,” Robinson.

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“If you see something, say something. It’s always best to report it than it, you know, gone unseen or said,” Winston said.

Robinson says between 2025 and 2026, they’ve received more than 3,000 tips. That is the most since 2021.

If you know information about a crime and want to reach Crimestoppers, you can do that here.

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