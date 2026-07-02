‘This can’t keep happening’: DCPS and lawmakers respond to new cases of failure to report abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After two high-profile instances of administrators allegedly failing to report misconduct within Duval County Public Schools came to light this week, Action News Jax is digging into what’s been done to ensure suspected abuse isn’t swept under the rug moving forward.

This week, a high school principal was arrested for allegedly failing to report inappropriate behavior between a teacher and students, and a district investigation concluded the district’s former Chief of Public Schools failed to report abuse at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts as far back as 2020.

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State Senator Clay Yarborough (R-Jacksonville) worries the latest cases suggest a deliberate culture of silence within the school district.

“My question then is what about this past school year that we just finished? What do parents not know about right now as they send their kids to school and they’re supposed to be around trusted adults all day? What’s happening now that they may not learn about for another five or six years?” said Yarborough. ”This can’t keep happening.”

Following several cases of abuse at Douglas Anderson exposed in 2022, Yarbrough sponsored legislation last year that cracked down on requirements for teachers to self-report arrests and ensure their prompt removal from the classroom.

On Wednesday, another new law took effect that built on those changes.

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That bill, sponsored by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville), ensures school personnel who fail to report suspected misconduct can be held accountable for a much longer period of time.

“The clock does not start running until the law enforcement is made aware of it, not from the date that the incident occurred, which is very good because that goes farther to protect students,” said Yarborough.

DCPS School Board Member Melody Bolduc (District 7) argued the district takes cases of failing to report abuse incredibly seriously.

“The Board is very supportive, the Superintendent is supportive of a culture that say this is not okay,” said Bolduc.

She noted the district requires annual training on reporting requirements to reinforce employee obligations.

“So, there should not be any question as to what should be reported and how,” said Bolduc.

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Yarborough said he believes that’s a step in the right direction and hopes the district continues to hammer down on those reporting requirements.

“Continue to tell them that there will be no tolerance for this, and putting students at risk,” said Yarborough.

Bolduc noted the campaign to raise awareness about reporting requirements goes beyond just district employees.

The district’s “Know the Line” campaign also aims to educate students on who to report misconduct to and who to report it to.

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