What pet owners can do to help alleviate stress on pets for July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As pet owners get ready to watch fireworks displays for the Fourth of July, it’s important to think about your four-legged friends and how they react to the noise.

“Just because we love them doesn’t mean our pets are going to love the booms and the bangs and the flashes and all that kind of stuff,” said Retired Veterinarian Dr. Richard Williams.

As Americans get ready to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, Dr. Williams says it’s important to have a plan in place for your pet.

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“Leave your pet at home, bring them indoors where they’re not exposed. Don’t leave them out in the yard,” said Dr. Williams.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says noisy fireworks and other celebrations can startle animals and cause them to run away.

Dr. Williams says one way to help manage your pet’s anxiety is to medicate them.

“This is probably the biggest time of year that we go through prescriptions for those types of medications,” said Dr. Williams. But they do help. They take the edge off and just calm the pet down.”

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If you’re feeling guilty about wanting to leave your pet at home to watch the fireworks, Dr. Williams says it may not be a bad idea to stay home with your pet.

“I know it’s unfortunate for the one person that has to stay home, but it actually is more comfortable for the pet to have somebody there who can reassure them and everything,” said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams notes that he has seen a rise in the use of CBD products to calm pets, but he does warn pet owners to take a look to see if there is actual THC in those products, as dogs are actually quite sensitive to it.

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