First Alert Weather: Showers and storms return Friday and holiday weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This evening will feature a few isolated showers coming off the Atlantic for Duval and Nassau counties.

We will dip into the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.

A few isolated morning showers are possible along the coast.

Friday will be seasonably hot with a few widely scattered inland showers/storms in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Feels like temperatures will be above 100 degrees

Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland each day.

Fireworks for Jacksonville appear to be dry Saturday night.

Next week will start off very hot and humid.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland.



Feels like temperatures will be 105+ Monday and Tuesday during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

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TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Tracking the Tropics: July 2, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

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TONIGHT: Isolated coastal shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

FRIDAY: AM coastal shower. Partly sunny, isolated inland showers/storms. High: 94 (Feels like: 100-103)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 74/93 (Feels like: 100-105)

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93 (Feels like: 105)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like: 102-106)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and HOT, a few afternoon storms. 74/97 (Feels like: 105-110)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/95 (Feels like: 105+)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like: 100+)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 2, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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