First Alert Weather: Showers and storms return Friday and holiday weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This evening will feature a few isolated showers coming off the Atlantic for Duval and Nassau counties.
- We will dip into the lower to mid 70s tomorrow morning.
- A few isolated morning showers are possible along the coast.
- Friday will be seasonably hot with a few widely scattered inland showers/storms in the afternoon.
- Highs will be in the lower 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be above 100 degrees
- Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms moving inland each day.
- Fireworks for Jacksonville appear to be dry Saturday night.
- Next week will start off very hot and humid.
- Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland.
- Feels like temperatures will be 105+ Monday and Tuesday during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.
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TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
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TONIGHT: Isolated coastal shower. Partly cloudy. LOW: 74
FRIDAY: AM coastal shower. Partly sunny, isolated inland showers/storms. High: 94 (Feels like: 100-103)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 74/93 (Feels like: 100-105)
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93 (Feels like: 105)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like: 102-106)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and HOT, a few afternoon storms. 74/97 (Feels like: 105-110)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/95 (Feels like: 105+)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like: 100+)
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