Man sentenced to life for sexual battery after luring St. Johns County 11-year-old on Snapchat

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was sentenced to life plus 35 years in prison this week for sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl in St. Johns County.

Ali Moreno was convicted in April after a jury found him guilty of two counts of Sexual Battery on Person under age 12, Traveling to Meet a Minor, Soliciting a Child for Unlawful Sexual Conduct Using Computer Services or Devices while Misrepresenting Age, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

St. Johns County deputies arrested Moreno in October 2024 after he portrayed himself as a 15-year-old boy on Snapchat grooming the child and later picking her up near a bus stop. He was 21-years-old at the time. St. Johns County investigators say Moreno then drove the child to another location where he assaulted her.

During the investigation, detectives identified several additional victims from across the Seventh Judicial Circuit whom Moreno had groomed and assaulted, according to a news release from State Attorney R.J. Larizza.

“Another sexual predator gone from our community for good,” Larizza said following the sentencing. “Your prosecutors fight every day, so you and your family are safe. It is our mission, duty, and privilege to protect you.”

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