Recall alert: 100K fireworks recalled for burn, explosion hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 100,000 fireworks due to explosion and burn hazards.

The agency issued two warnings involving Roman candles and cake fireworks imported by Winco Fireworks International.

The first recall is for 87,120 Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake Firework Devices. They can tip over when being set off, posing a risk of injury from explosion and burn hazards.

They have model number MEF6096 and were sold in red, white and blue. The date codes are between 03.16.2026 and 05.18.2026. The device is about 2.9 inches by 3.9 inches and weighs about a third of a pound.

They were sold at Pyro City stores and other independent fireworks stores from January 2026 to May 2026 for between $6 and $8.

If you have them, the CPSC said not to set them off and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

The other recall involves 13,500 Roman candles that can malfunction, with shots coming out of the side of the tube, posing a risk of injury from explosions or burns, the CPSC said.

The Roman candles are an 8-shot version with model number RCLR-W8012. They are about 21 inches long, 1 inch wide, and weigh about 2 pounds.

They were also sold by Pyro City and other fireworks stores nationwide from April 2026 to June 2026 for between $17 and $19, according to the CPSC.

Again, you should not set them off; return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

If you have any questions about either recall, email Winco Fireworks.

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