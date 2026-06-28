LIST: Fourth of July fireworks displays for Jacksonville and the surrounding areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fourth of July is around the corner and there are plenty of places in the Jacksonville area, Northeast Florida, and Southeast Georgia to watch fireworks displays.

Here are the times and places where you can watch fireworks across the area:

Northeast Florida

Clay County

Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration with food vendors, a parade, a 5K run, and fireworks on Saturday, July 4.

Fireworks will go off from Keystone Beach at 9 p.m. Armbands can be purchased in advance ($1 for residents and $2 for non-residents) or the day of ($3). Call 352-473-4807 to purchase in advance.

Orange Park

American Pride 4th of July is back at Moosehaven this year on Saturday, July 4! The free event starts at 5 p.m. and features live music, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River at dusk.

Duval County

Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville’s fireworks will be launched Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m. along the riverfront. Festivities begin at 4 p.m., with live music, food and local art.

For more information about parking and road closures, click here.

Jacksonville Beach

Bring the entire family to the beach to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Fireworks will be launched from the pier (504 1st St. N.) at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

Light Up Amelia - 4th of July Celebration kicks off on Saturday, July 4 at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine

“Fireworks Over The Matanzas,” a 20-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics high over Matanzas Bay, begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The fireworks, which can be seen over the bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, are set to a soundtrack of patriotic music.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

Columbia County

Lake City

The 250th Celebration of America takes place on Saturday, July 4 at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds. (164 SE Mary Ethel Lane) Events begin at 5 p.m.

A laser show is scheduled at 9:15 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Palatka

Food, music, and entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Saturday, July 4. Fireworks are scheduled to take place at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will include food trucks, a kids’ zone, and boat parade. Click here for more information.

Union County

Lake Butler

The Lake Butler Rotary Club is proud to host its Independence Day Celebration at Lakeside Park on Saturday, July 4.

The celebration will include a car show, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

St. Marys

As part of its 2026 Independence Day festival, St. Marys will hold a fireworks display over the St. Marys River Saturday, July 4 at dusk.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Glynn County

Brunswick

Get ready for an Old-fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Jekyll Island

Beachfront fireworks will take place Saturday, July 4, around 9 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the miles of wide beach on Jekyll. Ideal viewing locations include Great Dunes Beach Park and Oceanview Beach Park. For more information, click here.

The Jekyll Island parking fee will be increased on the day of the event. The fee at the parking gate will be an additional $5 per daily pass; annual passes are not impacted. For additional information, please visit the Parking Passes & Entry page of Jekyll Island’s website.

Sea Island

For guests and residents of Sea Island: The Cloister and Beach Club have many activities scheduled each year during the 4th of July weekend.

St. Simons Island

A fireworks display will take place Saturday, July 4, around 9 p.m. at the Neptune Park.

For more information, visit goldenisles.com.

Did we miss a fireworks display? Email the information to web@actionnewsjax.com.

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