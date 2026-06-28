Jacksonville’s new artificial reef boosts marine life and sustainability

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new artificial reef off the coast of Jacksonville. It’s located approximately 18 miles offshore, at coordinates 30° 22.109′ N, 80° 54.028′ W.

According to a news release on June 24 from City Councilman Ken Amaro’s office, this project represents a significant investment in the health and sustainability of Northeast Florida’s marine resources.

The reef consists of massive concrete culvert structures designed to support marine life. It will provide a habitat, refuge, feeding opportunities and spawning areas for numerous species of fish and invertebrates. These structures develop into ecosystems that enhance recreational fishing and diving opportunities.

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Over time, the artificial reefs generate economic benefits for local businesses, charter operators, marinas, tackle shops, hotels, restaurants and marine-related tourism throughout the region.

The deployment of the reef was coordinated by veteran artificial reef project manager Joe Kistle, who oversaw the planning and execution of the project.

Mobro Marine provided marine construction services. Donations of concrete culvert materials were made by JEA, Rinker Materials and Phillips Heavy Civil Construction Company.

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Jacksonville Waterways Commissioner Marc Hardesty said, “This project demonstrates what can be accomplished when government agencies, private industry and community partners work together to improve our marine environment and expand recreational opportunities.” He said, “The benefits of this reef will be felt for decades by anglers, divers, marine businesses and future generations who enjoy Northeast Florida’s offshore waters.”

The project was funded through a grant partnership involving the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

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