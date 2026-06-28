UNF to take part in study to improve coastal resilience

The University of North Florida Institute of Environmental Research and Education (IERE) is collaborating with the Northeast Florida Regional Council and other partners on a new study.

The project aims to assess aquatic connectivity in Northeast Florida to improve coastal resilience.

It will address how structures like culverts and bridges at road-stream crossings fragment river systems, altering natural flow and contributing to flooding issues and habitat loss for fish and wildlife.

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Starting this month, researchers will collect data across 12 Florida counties to evaluate aquatic organism passage, floodwater drainage and infrastructure conditions.

Andrew Prokopiak, senior resiliency planner for the Northeast Florida Regional Council, noted the pressures on protective systems. “Northeast Florida is growing rapidly, and that growth puts pressure on the very systems that protect us from flooding,” Prokopiak said. “Partnering on a study of this scale gives the region the evidence base needed for our counties and municipalities to make infrastructure and policy decisions that work for people and wildlife alike.”

“We are happy to participate in this project that allows UNF students to conduct impactful field research that supports coastal resilience and makes a difference in our community,” said Dr. Erin Largo-Wight, IERE director and professor.

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