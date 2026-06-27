69-year-old Hollister man accused of having sex with 16-year-old arrested, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Hollister man was arrested in Gainesville after allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were contacted by law enforcement in Gainesville regarding a 16-year-old possibly raped by 69-year-old Ralph Heagy from Hollister.

The victim told detectives that she had met Ralph Heagy through a dating app. The teen further stated that she met Heagy on the app in April and told him she was 16 after their second meeting. The 16-year-old victim also told detectives that Heagy would pick her up from Gainesville and take her to his house on Paul Drive in Hollister to have sex.

Allegedly, after the victim told Heagy her age, he made her sign a contract for ‘consent’. Along with giving her money, Heagy bought food, underwear, and a purse for the victim.

On Wednesday, after Heagy tried to allegedly have sex with the victim, he drove her back to Gainesville, where the victim said there was an argument, causing her to drive the steering wheel. The victim said Heagy struck her hands and she got out of the car at a gas station in Gainesville.

An arrest warrant and search warrant of Heagy’s house were obtained. He exited his residence without incident and was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office stresses the importance of monitoring children’s phones, apps, and social media.

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