Children facing medical challenges get special ‘Dream Day’ from Dreams Come True, PRI Productions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County transformed into a haven of joy and celebration as 36 local children battling life-threatening medical conditions were honored at a “Dream Day” event on Saturday.

The free celebration, organized by PRI Productions in partnership with the nonprofit organization Dreams Come True, offered young participants a much-needed escape from their medical hardships.

The festive atmosphere was charged with excitement, featuring appearances by beloved storybook and superhero characters.

However, for many of the attendees, the highlights of the day were special guest appearances from the home team -- the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Roar cheerleaders, and team mascot Jaxson de Ville.

For 15-year-old Seth Rowe, the event was a lifelong dream realized. Rowe has spent the last eight years battling a pineal glioblastoma, a rare and fast-growing brain tumor.

“My whole life I’m this big of a Jax fan,” Rowe said. “It feels amazing, absolutely overwhelming. I love it. We’re going to party!”

Rowe and many other children stole the spotlight during the celebration, showing off their best dance moves.

Rowe wasted no time going to the dance floor alongside Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck and members of the Roar cheerleading squad. Despite his grueling health battle, Rowe’s playful spirit and optimism couldn’t help but make everyone smile.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It’s so awesome to be able to share a little bit of our world,” Gardeck said, reflecting on the opportunity to interact with Rowe and the children and families at the event.

The emotional weight of the day was deeply felt by the families in attendance. Stacey Rowe, Seth’s mother, watched with tears in her eyes as her son was celebrated not for his illness, but for his resilience.

“It’s very emotional just to see him get the spotlight, to see him have all these eyes looking on him,” she said. “Knowing how hard he’s fought, that he’s a challenger, and the things he’s overcome over the past eight years.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Seeing other kids too helps him out a lot and, yeah, just gives him hope I would think, and you know, definitely on those days that he’s probably not feeling all that great and then this surely shows him that, you know people know what he’s going through he’s not going through it alone,” Seth Rowe, Seth’s dad, said.

The event serves as a milestone of joy for families navigating the isolating realities of severe childhood illnesses. The event aimed for lasting memories and honor the immense bravery of Duval County’s youngest fighters.

“I’m here to celebrate them and just mark all the amazing journey that they’ve had so far,” Ariana, a member of the Roar cheerleaders, said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.