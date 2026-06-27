Man driving the wrong way on I-295 near Baymeadows killed in crash, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 near Baymeadows Road early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:38 a.m.

The man, a 31-year-old from Jacksonville, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-295 just north of Baymeadows, FHP said in a news release.

Another sedan driven by a woman from Jacksonville was traveling southbound on I-295 north of Baymeadows, FHP said.

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Both vehicles were traveling “in the inside general purpose travel lane,” FHP said.

FHP said the front portion of the man’s sedan hit the front portion of the woman’s sedan.

The man’s vehicle ended up in the “southbound emergency shoulder facing in a northeastern direction,” FHP said.

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The woman’s sedan ended up in the express travel lanes facing south.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The woman driving the other car had minor injuries and a man, who was a passenger in her car, had serious injuries, FHP said.

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