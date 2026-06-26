Jacksonville Zoo releases manatee back into the wild

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A manatee named Alpine, rehabbed at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, is safely swimming back in the wild.

Alpine was released in Crystal River on June 23, marking the Zoo’s first manatee release from its new J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River habitat.

The release was a group effort with the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Program in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

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Alpine was rescued as a calf in Crystal River in 2023. He was first cared for by ZooTampa, and released into his natural habitat in 2025. A few months later, he was rescued again due to low weight. He was brought to SeaWorld, then transferred to the Jacksonville Zoo.

When Alpine arrived at the zoo, he weighed 570 pounds. By the time of his release, he had grown to over 752 pounds.

“Alpine’s release is an incredibly meaningful milestone for our team and for the new Manatee River habitat,” said David Hagan, Chief Life Sciences Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “We are grateful to the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Program and the FWC for their coordination and partnership, and proud to play a role in Alpine’s journey back home to Crystal River.”

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Alpine is the first manatee to be released from the zoo’s new Manatee River habitat and the 37th manatee released in Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens’ history.

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