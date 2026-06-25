Elon Musk buys Jacksonville-based business, FTC filing states

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Elon Musk has purchased Jacksonville-based APR Energy, according to a May filing with the Federal Trade Commission. The May 14 FTC filing lists Musk as the “acquiring party” and CF APR Super Holdings LLC as the “acquired party.” New APR Energy, LLC is listed under “acquired entities.”

According to its website, APR Energy, 10375 Centurion Parkway N., Jacksonville, “delivers reliable power generation for data centers, utilities, and industrial operations.

“With over 20 years of mission-critical experience, our custom power plants are designed for data center developers, hyperscalers, and AI infrastructure firms — engineered to handle the demands of high-density GPUs, advanced cooling, and AI workloads,” APR’s website states.

No other details were listed about the sale.

Read: From rockets to brain implants, here’s a look at Elon Musk’s vast empire

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