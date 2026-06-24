$78M affordable housing community for veterans and military members breaks ground on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major affordable housing development designed to support veterans, active-duty military personnel, and families experiencing homelessness has officially broken ground in Jacksonville.

City leaders, developers, and community partners gathered on Jacksonville’s Westside to celebrate the groundbreaking of Normandy Cove, a $78 million affordable housing community that will provide 144 apartment units for residents in need of stable and affordable housing.

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The project aims to address a growing demand for housing among military families and veterans, particularly those struggling with rising housing costs.

“This is a range of rental incomes from over $400 a month to over $1,700,” said Jason Larson, Senior Vice President of Development for Housing Trust Group.

Normandy Cove will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for residents earning between 30 percent, 60 percent and 70 percent of the area median income. Half of the units will be reserved for veterans and active-duty service members, while 5 percent will be specifically designated for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said the project reflects the community’s commitment to those who have served the nation.

“They really should not have to worry about whether they can afford housing when they come back from serving our country,” Mayor Deegan said.

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Beyond affordable rent, Normandy Cove will provide on-site support services through organizations such as Hope 4 Veterans. The services will include counseling, resource coordination, and assistance designed to help residents achieve long-term stability.

“Some of them struggle and have challenges,” said Lynn Geiser, CEO of Hope 4 Veterans. “We get them in the door and are able to provide services like counseling and other resources to help keep families stable.”

The development will be located just a few miles from Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The site became available through a partnership with the Duval County School Board, which provided access to the property.

Developers say the need for affordable housing remains significant. Geiser noted that requests for assistance continue to rise.

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“Every day we have another person who needs help,” Geiser said. “Just this week, I had 15 clients who needed assistance. There’s a big need out there for it.”

Plans are already being considered for a second phase of the project that could add another 99 housing units to the community.

Construction on Normandy Cove is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027.

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