First Alert Weather: Dry morning commute, hot afternoon with a few storms developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
- This morning will be dry under mostly clear skies.
- Today will be HOT with highs in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast.
- Feels like temperatures of 100 - 103 degrees.
- A few widely scattered afternoon storms will develop between 1 and 3 pm, especially southwest of Jacksonville along the west coast sea breeze.
- Evening commute storms will be around Jacksonville as the West Coast and Atlantic Coast sea breezes merge.
- Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are the primary threats from any storms today.
- This weekend will be HOT with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with only an isolated afternoon storm.
- Feels like temperatures this weekend will be 105+ during the peak heating hours in the afternoon.
TROPICS:
- No active storms
TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A few widely scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like: 100-103)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm early, then dry and humid. LOW: 74
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95 (Feels like: 100-105)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 74/94 (Feels like: 105+)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/96 (Feels like: 105+)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms. 77/95 (Feels like: 105+)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 73/89
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