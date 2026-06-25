First Alert Weather: Dry morning commute, hot afternoon with a few storms developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

This morning will be dry under mostly clear skies.

Today will be HOT with highs in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast.

Feels like temperatures of 100 - 103 degrees.

A few widely scattered afternoon storms will develop between 1 and 3 pm, especially southwest of Jacksonville along the west coast sea breeze.

Evening commute storms will be around Jacksonville as the West Coast and Atlantic Coast sea breezes merge.

Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are the primary threats from any storms today.

This weekend will be HOT with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with only an isolated afternoon storm.

Feels like temperatures this weekend will be 105+ during the peak heating hours in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

No active storms

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A few widely scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like: 100-103)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm early, then dry and humid. LOW: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95 (Feels like: 100-105)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 74/94 (Feels like: 105+)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/96 (Feels like: 105+)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms. 77/95 (Feels like: 105+)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 73/89

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