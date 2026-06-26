Buckman Bridge lane closure scheduled for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Buckman Bridge drivers will see more road work happening over the weekend.

A single, southbound lane closure is planned for Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on replacing the finger joints on the bridge.

The inside lane of I-295 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

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