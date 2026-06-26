Major traffic backup on Butler Boulevard due to crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re driving to the beach on Friday morning, expect a major traffic backup.

A crash near the foot of the Intracoastal Bridge has closed an eastbound lane of Butler Boulevard (JTB) near South Beach Parkway.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. and has slowed traffic for more than an hour.

Action News Jax Traffic Anchor KaJeza Hawkins is following the crash every 10 minutes LIVE on Action News Jax This Morning.

Check back here for updates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.