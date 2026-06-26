Hot and humid Friday with scattered afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday starts off mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

We’re tracking a dry morning commute, and a HOT afternoon, with highs in the mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. Feels like temperatures will be between 100 and 105 degrees.

A few widely scattered afternoon storms will develop between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. southwest of Jacksonville and spread northeast for the evening commute.

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Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are the primary threats from any storms.

The weekend will be HOT with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, with only an isolated afternoon storm. Feels like temperatures this weekend will be 105+ during the peak heating hours in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

No active storms

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TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A few widely scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like: 100-105)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm early, then dry and humid. LOW: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 74/94 (Feels like: 105+)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. 76/96 (Feels like: 105+)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms. 77/95 (Feels like: 105+)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 72/93

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