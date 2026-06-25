‘Ongoing investigation’ leads to ‘increased police presence’ in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There is an “increased police presence” in Orange Park, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon.

It’s happening near Woodside and Maderia drives “due to an ongoing investigation,” CCSO posted on its SaferWatch page.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.