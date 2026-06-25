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‘Ongoing investigation’ leads to ‘increased police presence’ in Orange Park

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There is an “increased police presence” in Orange Park, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon.

It’s happening near Woodside and Maderia drives “due to an ongoing investigation,” CCSO posted on its SaferWatch page.

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People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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