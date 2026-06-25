Jacksonville man pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old boy, sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy in March pleaded guilty to the charges he’s facing, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced Thursday.

Steven Dodson pleaded guilty to the following charges in A’mahri Robinson’s death:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Aggravated child abuse

After the plea, Judge Jonathan Sacks sentenced Dodson to life in Florida State Prison without the possibility of parole.

In April, Dodson pleaded not guilty in A’mahri’s killing.

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The shooting happened on March 22 at the Valencia Way apartments. Police said there was a domestic dispute in the home and during that dispute a gun was fired, striking the child while he was in his mother’s arms.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report identified Dodson as A’mahri’s stepfather.

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“Dodson had shot toward her while she held the child in her arms,” a news release from Nelson’s office said. “Video surveillance from the complex showed Dodson run from the apartment and throw a gun into a dumpster before running away.”

Dodson was taken into custody the next day by U.S. Marshals and the JSO SWAT team.

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