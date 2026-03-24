Jacksonville police capture man accused of shooting 2-year-old boy to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of shooting a toddler to death during a domestic dispute Sunday night in the Hillcrest area has been arrested. Steven Dodson Jr., 21, is accused of shooting the 2-year-old at Valencia Way Apartments, formerly known as Eureka Gardens.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family identified the child as A’mahri Robinson.

He was killed just before midnight at the apartment complex located in the 1200 block of Labelle Street. Police said there was a domestic dispute in the home and during that dispute a gun was fired striking the child.

Police said Dodson left the home after the shooting while other adults and two other children under 10 remained at the home. Dodson was arrested less than 24 hours later.

Police released a photo early Tuesday of the suspect sitting in the back of a cruiser. He’s facing the following charges:

Murder

Attempted Murder

Child Endangerment

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police have not released details about the domestic incident or Dodson’s relationship to the child.

Steven Dodson Jr. Steven Dodson Jr., 21, is accused of shooting a 2-year-old boy to death Sunday (March 22, 2026) during a domestic dispute in Northwest Jacksonville. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

A'mahri Robinson 2-year-old A'mahri Robinson was shot and killed Sunday (March 22, 2026) during a domestic dispute in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood. (GoFundMe)

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