First Alert Weather: More rain for Mother’s Day

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a nice rain for some neighborhoods yesterday and today

Some spots in the Jax Metro have received 1-2″ of rain since last night

Showers continue off-and-on this evening and tonight

While there will be some dry times on Mother’s Day, there will also be more rain

The best chance for rain will be near and south of I-10 midday and afternoon tomorrow

The weather stays very similar on Monday

This storm system moves out on Tuesday

Onshore winds Tuesday and Wednesday bring us just an isolated shower and breezy winds

Temperatures warm up late next week, while the days look to stay dry through next weekend

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: A Few Showers. Mild. Low: 67

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. High: 85

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Coastal Shower. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/85

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/86

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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