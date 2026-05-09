First Alert Weather: More rain for Mother’s Day

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a nice rain for some neighborhoods yesterday and today
- Some spots in the Jax Metro have received 1-2″ of rain since last night
- Showers continue off-and-on this evening and tonight
- While there will be some dry times on Mother’s Day, there will also be more rain
- The best chance for rain will be near and south of I-10 midday and afternoon tomorrow
- The weather stays very similar on Monday
- This storm system moves out on Tuesday
- Onshore winds Tuesday and Wednesday bring us just an isolated shower and breezy winds
- Temperatures warm up late next week, while the days look to stay dry through next weekend
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: A Few Showers. Mild. Low: 67
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 69/88
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 65/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Coastal Shower. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 65/88
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/85
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/86
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