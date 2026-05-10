Officer-involved shooting reported in connection to a Palatka block party

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department confirmed with Action News Jax that an officer-involved shooting occurred in connection to a block party in Palatka Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the area of North 20th and Eagle Street.

The Palatka Police Department told Action News Jax that the suspect shot by officers was not killed. An officer was injured, but not as a result of the shooting.

Authorities from the Palatka Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol are all at the scene, working to gather evidence and control crowds.

More information regarding the officer-involved shooting and events leading up to it is expected to be released by authorities in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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