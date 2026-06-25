Clay deputies searching for missing 9-year-old boy in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Jace Ian Wilson was last seen at the corner of Ursa Street and Meadowbrook Drive in Orange Park around 11:30 a.m., CCSO said.

He is described at 4′4″, weighs around 101 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue Nike details, blue shorts, black socks, and black slides.

Anyone who sees Jace is asked to call CCSO at 904-264-6512, submit a Saferwatch Tip, or call 911.

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