Jacksonville man accused of shooting 2-year-old boy pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Steven Dodson Jr., the man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy in Jacksonville late last month, was in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, among other charges.

He’s accused of shooting two-year-old A’mahri Robinson on March 22.

A'mahri Robinson 2-year-old A'mahri Robinson was shot and killed Sunday (March 22, 2026) during a domestic dispute in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood. (GoFundMe)

The toddler’s family claims Dodson shot A’mahri on purpose.

“I’ll accept a plea of not guilty at this time,” Judge Jonathan Sacks said.

Dodson was led into Courtroom 608, shackled and wearing a green jumpsuit. There were five charges leveled against him:

Murder

Attempted murder in the second-degree

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Tampering with evidence

Child abuse

RELATED: Accused killer of 2-year-old denied bond as family speaks out

Speaking of children, he cannot have contact with two via a court order – the unnamed children’s relationship to him is unclear.

But that contact would be highly unlikely anyway since he has no bond on the most serious charges he faces. Likewise, the judge emphasized there should be no contact with others related to the case, even through a third party.

“There is no contact with witnesses and also includes the victims or witnesses. LJ and LM,” Sacks said to Dodson.

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Action News Jax told you when police arrested 21-year-old Dodson on March 23 for allegedly killing A’mahri following a manhunt led by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.

A police report said the toddler’s mother was holding him when he was shot.

The report also revealed that Dodson was the child’s stepfather.

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A’mahri’s family maintains that his stepdad, Dodson, purposefully shot him.

The court is aiming for a speedy trial beginning October 5.

Dodson is due back in court on May 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

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