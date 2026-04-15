Former River City Science Academy teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that a now-former teacher at River City Science Academy’s elementary school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Jackson Hull was arrested Monday afternoon and faces two felony charges, including one count of having a romantic relationship with a student.

Action News Jax’s Deja Mayfield spoke to one parent before she was asked to leave the property. That father told her that Hull was his child’s fourth grade math teacher.

The arrest report is heavily redacted, but in it, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators said Hull was using a graphic design platform called Canva to communicate with the victim.

More details in the arrest report show that the victim met up with Hull at a park on Saturday and that both discussed arranging that meeting on Canva.

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The report goes on to say that an unidentified person accessed the messages between the victim and Hull and saw their conversation. The next day, according to the report, that unidentified person went to the park with the victim, where they saw Hull.

The report also mentions that the victim and Hull were alone together March 6 at another location, but that location is redacted in the report.

The narrative in that arrest report ends by saying, “Based on the investigation, it was clear that the suspect established grooming behaviors toward the victim and went to great lengths to communicate.”

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Principal Nicole Spanbauer sent the following statement about Hull to Mayfield:

“River City Science Academy Elementary School takes all matters involving student safety extremely seriously. After becoming aware of a concern involving a former staff member, immediate action was taken in accordance with school policy and legal requirements.

“The individual is no longer associated with the school, and the matter has been referred to the appropriate authorities. The school will continue cooperating fully with any ongoing review.

“Adhering to our obligations regarding student privacy and the integrity of the process, we cannot provide further comment at this time. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we continue to prioritize the safety and well‑being of our students."

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