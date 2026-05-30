First Alert Weather: Wet pattern holds through early next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Showers and storms are streaming across the entire area this afternoon

A few showers linger past sunset, but in general, rain fades away tonight

The weather pattern Sunday looks a lot like Friday

Rain and storms will develop north of Jax and drift back south and west through the day

I would expect rain to linger well past sunset Sunday evening

While the bulk of the heavy storms will move and form south and west, showers will still blow back east

Sunday morning starts dry, but plan on rain later in the day, even all the way to the beaches

Monday and Tuesday still bring scattered to numerous showers and storms

A drier and slightly cooler pattern builds in on Wednesday

Onshore winds surge in and bring us a shot at an isolated shower Wednesday

But then Thursday through next weekend looks dry

Some pleasant days will be in store, too, with slightly lower humidity and briefly cooler temps

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Lingering Shower, Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 70/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 70/83

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. 65/83

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/85

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/88

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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