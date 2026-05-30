First Alert Weather: Wet pattern holds through early next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Showers and storms are streaming across the entire area this afternoon
- A few showers linger past sunset, but in general, rain fades away tonight
- The weather pattern Sunday looks a lot like Friday
- Rain and storms will develop north of Jax and drift back south and west through the day
- I would expect rain to linger well past sunset Sunday evening
- While the bulk of the heavy storms will move and form south and west, showers will still blow back east
- Sunday morning starts dry, but plan on rain later in the day, even all the way to the beaches
- Monday and Tuesday still bring scattered to numerous showers and storms
- A drier and slightly cooler pattern builds in on Wednesday
- Onshore winds surge in and bring us a shot at an isolated shower Wednesday
- But then Thursday through next weekend looks dry
- Some pleasant days will be in store, too, with slightly lower humidity and briefly cooler temps
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Lingering Shower, Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 86
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/88
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 70/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Isolated Shower. 70/83
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid. 65/83
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/85
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/88
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