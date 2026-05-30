This Jacksonville bridge is about to be demolished

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Interstate 95 bridge over Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway will go through overnight demolition during the next week, according to the Florida Department of Transportion.

Nightly closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. begin Saturday and continue through June 5.

The $7.9 million interchange improvement is scheduled for completion by early 2027, according to FDOT.

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