Two killed in wrong-way crash in Jacksonville on JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 73-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, both of Ponte Vedra Beach, are dead after the SUV they were in was hit by a driver in a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on JT Butler Boulevard.

The crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. Thursday on JTB west of Marsh Landing Parkway, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The 21-year-old pickup truck driver, who’s from Ponte Vedra, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of JTB when he struck the SUV head on, the news release states.

The 73-year-old man, who was driving the SUV, and his 67-year-old passenger were both wearing seatbelts, the news release states. A third passenger in the SUV, a 38-year-old woman of Wappingers Falls, New York, sustained serious injuries, the news release states.

The pickup truck driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, also sustained serious injuries, the news release states.

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