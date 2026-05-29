Jacksonville police find man accused of stabbing three to death hiding in motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is in Duval County jail after three people were stabbed to death Thursday in Jacksonville’s Normandy Estates area.

Austin Fisher, 30, is being held without bond facing three counts of second degree murder and armed robbery, according to jail records.

Police announced the arrest Friday morning stating that Fisher was found hiding at a motel in the Normandy Village area.

“The Community Problem Response Unit and SWAT Team went to the motel to take Fisher into custody, but he refused to exit,” a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states. “After several hours in a standoff, JSO took Fisher into custody.”

Police were called at about 3 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 1300 block of Exodus Way for a report of a person stabbed. Officers arrived on the scene and found Edwin Barber, 49, on the front porch with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

Barber was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers went to Barber’s house and found Savannah Barber, 27, dead inside of a bedroom with multiple stab wounds, police said.

While continuing to search the neighborhood, officers found Shad Cole, 37, dead with multiple stab wounds on the porch of another house, police said.

RELATED: ‘That’s my babygirl’: Mother and wife of two of the three deadly stabbing victims speaks out

Austin Fisher Austin Fisher, 30, is being held without bond in Duval County jail facing three counts of second degree murder and armed robbery after three people were stabbed to death Thursday (May 28, 2026). (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Edwin and Savannah Barber Father and daughter Edwin and Savannah Barber were stabbed to death Thursday (May 28, 2026) in Jacksonville's Normandy Estates area. (Barber family)

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