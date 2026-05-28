3 stabbed to death in Normandy Estates, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are dead after a triple stabbing early Thursday in Jacksonville’s Normandy Estates neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the 1300 block of Exodus Way at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, JSO said at a news conference at the scene Thursday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As officers continued searching the area, they located another man and a woman, both dead from stab wounds, JSO said.

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Investigators believe the incident to be domestic. The incident began after an altercation at a home, police said.

The names of the victims were not released, but police said the victims are two men, one in his 30s and the other in his late 40s, and a female in her 20s.

No arrests have been announced.

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