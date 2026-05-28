Rick Ross ‘The Boss’ bringing black-tie affair tour to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rick Ross will embark on his first headline tour, celebrating 20 years of his music career. The tour includes a stop in Jacksonville on Friday, June 20, at the Moran Theater.

This marks the first time the artist, known as “the Boss,” will headline his own tour. The Jacksonville event is set to be a unique blend of hip-hop and orchestral music.

The concert will feature performances by the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir. Organizers describe the event as a bold, live experience that combines hip-hop, orchestral power and inspiring energy. Attendees are encouraged to dress for a black tie affair, celebrating Ross’ two-decade legacy in one night.

Click here for tickets

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.