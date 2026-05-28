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First Alert Weather: Rain and storms increasing in coverage

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy.

  • The morning commute will be dry for Jacksonville.
    • A few showers are possible along I-75 .
  • Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.
  • A few showers will initiate west of Jacksonville between 1 and 2 p.m. this afternoon and begin moving east.
  • Showers and storms will be arriving in the metro Jacksonville area between 2 and 5 p.m.
  • Storms make it all the way to the beaches this afternoon and into the early evening.
  • Heavy rain, lightning, and a few gusty winds are the main threats.
  • Scattered storms continue tomorrow and into the weekend.
  • Some neighborhoods will see 3- 6+ inches of rain over the next 5 - 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering showers. LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86

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