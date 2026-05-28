First Alert Weather: Rain and storms increasing in coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy.
- The morning commute will be dry for Jacksonville.
- A few showers are possible along I-75 .
- Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.
- A few showers will initiate west of Jacksonville between 1 and 2 p.m. this afternoon and begin moving east.
- Showers and storms will be arriving in the metro Jacksonville area between 2 and 5 p.m.
- Storms make it all the way to the beaches this afternoon and into the early evening.
- Heavy rain, lightning, and a few gusty winds are the main threats.
- Scattered storms continue tomorrow and into the weekend.
- Some neighborhoods will see 3- 6+ inches of rain over the next 5 - 7 days.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 91
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering showers. LOW: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/88
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86
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