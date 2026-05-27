‘Leg is killing me’: St. Augustine man clocked at 105 mph on I-95 was trying to get to rest stop

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he broke Florida’s “super speeder” law.

Rafael Lopez, 62, was clocked driving 105 mph on Interstate 95 southbound near mile marker 283, which is just south of the Bunnell/Flagler Beach exit.

A person can be found to have committed dangerous excessive speeding under Florida’s “super speeder” law if they are driving:

In excess of the speed limit by 50 mph or more.

Driving at 100 mph or more in a manner that threatens the safety of other persons or property or interferes with the operation of any vehicle.

Lopez is seen on a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s body-worn camera saying, “My leg is killing me” and that his leg is “locked” so he was rushing to get to a rest area.

“I didn’t want to stop over here like that,” Lopez said, talking about pulling over on the side of the road.

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In the video, the deputy asked Lopez if he knew how fast he was going. Lopez said no.

“You have no excuse to drive 105 miles per hour,” the deputy said.

A news release from FCSO said in 2022, “Lopez was convicted of exceeding the posted speed limit by 50 mph or more after being clocked at 127 mph in a 60-mph zone.”

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“We aren’t doctors, but with leg pain and speeds over 100 mph, we can diagnose him with a lead foot,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release. “A few minutes saved by speeding isn’t worth risking your life or everyone else’s.”

FCSO said between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies made 20 arrests, including two DUIs, handled 1,418 calls for service, and made 350 traffic stops.

Lopez was arrested for dangerously operating a vehicle at 100 mph or more. He was taken to the Flagler County Jail and later released on a $150 bond.

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