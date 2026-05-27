Tow truck driver shot to death trying to repossess vehicle in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday night in Jacksonville’s Brentwood community. Police were called to the Sanctuary Walk apartment complex in the 600 block of E. 21st Street at about 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, an adult male, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Jacksonville police said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The victim was at the apartment complex with a tow truck to repossess a vehicle, police said.

As the victim was trying to hook the vehicle up to his tow truck, the vehicle’s owner became aware and “some sort of altercation occurred between them,” said Josh Catir of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit.

During the altercation, a possible third party - a man with a gun - arrived at the location and shot multiple times striking the tow truck driver, Catir said.

No arrests were made. Police said the relationship between the vehicle owner and the shooter was unknown Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS

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