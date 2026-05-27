First Alert Weather: Inland afternoon storms begin to increase

- High risk of rip currents at local beaches today.
- This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s.
- The morning commute will be dry.
- Highs will climb to the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
- Scattered inland afternoon showers/storms will develop on the sea breeze near or just west of the I-95 corridor between 2 and 4 pm.
- The sea breeze will continue slowly moving inland to the Highway 301 corridor where it will likely merge with the west coast sea breeze.
- This merger will create new showers and storms late in the afternoon.
- Showers and storms late in the day will have the potential to move back northeast and get a few showers to the coast this evening.
- Rain/storm coverage increases tomorrow and into the weekend in the afternoons as tropical moisture spreads over our area from the Gulf.
- Some neighborhoods will see 3- 5 inches of rain over the next 5 - 7 days.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered inland storms. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers. LOW: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 70/91
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/88
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/86
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