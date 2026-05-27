First Alert Weather: Inland afternoon storms begin to increase

High risk of rip currents at local beaches today.

This morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

The morning commute will be dry.

Highs will climb to the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Scattered inland afternoon showers/storms will develop on the sea breeze near or just west of the I-95 corridor between 2 and 4 pm.

The sea breeze will continue slowly moving inland to the Highway 301 corridor where it will likely merge with the west coast sea breeze.

This merger will create new showers and storms late in the afternoon.

Showers and storms late in the day will have the potential to move back northeast and get a few showers to the coast this evening.

Rain/storm coverage increases tomorrow and into the weekend in the afternoons as tropical moisture spreads over our area from the Gulf.

Some neighborhoods will see 3- 5 inches of rain over the next 5 - 7 days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Partly cloudy, scattered inland storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers. LOW: 73

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. 70/88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 27, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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