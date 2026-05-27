Person shot during road rage incident at Palm Coast McDonald’s

PALM COAST, Fla. — A person was in critical condition early Wednesday at a hospital after being shot at McDonald’s at Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway. The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“At this time the incident appears to be related to a road rage incident,” Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post.

All persons involved in the incident have been identified and one suspect has been detained, the sheriff’s office said.

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