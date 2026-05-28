Two arrested after Jacksonville food truck robberies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are facing charges in connection to a string of robberies in Jacksonville. Police say Isaac Rodriguez and Bronquell Hutchinson robbed a food truck on University Boulevard West on Friday and are accused of robbing other businesses and food trucks on May 19 and 21.

The victims in these incidents were reportedly robbed as they were closing their businesses for the night, according to police. The charges cover multiple locations and dates within Jacksonville.

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