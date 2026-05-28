Baby suffers dozens of broken bones, Putnam County woman arrested

PALATKA, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman is charged with aggravated child abuse in Putnam County after the sheriff’s office said she sent a 7-month-old child to the hospital with multiple broken bones. The incident occurred last November.

Investigators received a call last November regarding a baby in the emergency room with multiple broken bones. Deputies said Hunter Miller initially told them the child was accidentally dropped on the floor.

Miller later changed her story to deputies, claiming her boyfriend was responsible for the child’s injuries, a sheriff’s office incident report states. Detectives disproved Miller’s accounts through security camera footage and prior Department of Children and Families reports, the report states.

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