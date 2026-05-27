Jacksonville Beach police looking for dine-and-dash suspects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying two people accused of leaving a restaurant without paying for their meal.

Police say the suspects went to 1810 Tacos Y Tequila on Marsh Landing Parkway around 3:24 p.m. last Saturday.

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According to officers, the pair ordered $126.82 worth of food and drinks before leaving the restaurant without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured is asked to contact JSO at (904) 270-1667.

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