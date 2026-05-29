First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers and storms continue into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy, but dry.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s inland this afternoon and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

Scattered showers and storms are on tap this afternoon and into the evening.

Storms make it all the way to the beaches once again.

Heavy rain, lightning, and a few gusty winds are the main threats.

Scattered storms continue tomorrow and Sunday in the afternoons.

An additional 1-3+ inches of rain is possible through Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering showers. LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms. 70/88

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/85

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