First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers and storms continue into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy, but dry.
- Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s inland this afternoon and lower to mid 80s along the coast.
- Scattered showers and storms are on tap this afternoon and into the evening.
- Storms make it all the way to the beaches once again.
- Heavy rain, lightning, and a few gusty winds are the main threats.
- Scattered storms continue tomorrow and Sunday in the afternoons.
- An additional 1-3+ inches of rain is possible through Monday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 89
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering showers. LOW: 70
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms. 70/88
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers/storms. 71/86
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. 70/85
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 70/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/89
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/85
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