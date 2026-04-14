3 of the South’s best resorts are in Jacksonville area, Southern Living readers say

Three of the South’s best resorts are in the greater Jacksonville area, according to Southern Living readers.

The South’s Best Resorts is part of Southern Living’s The South’s Best 2026 readers’ poll.

Coming in at No. 3 is the Jekyll Island Club Resort in Glynn County, Georgia. Southern Living said the resort is a “wonderland of vacation-ready fun that includes miles of paved biking paths, two pools, 10 miles of private beaches, a mini golf course, and more.”

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Just a boat ride away is Sea Island at No. 7 on the list. The only way to be on the island is to book a stay at the resort “where you can soak in the sights—the river, the sea, and the plentiful salt marshes—and have as much or as little adventure as you like," Southern Living said.

Heading south to Northeast Florida is No. 10 on the list, the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. The resort has something for the entire family to enjoy, like arts and crafts for the kids and a luxury spa and golf for the adults, the magazine said.

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Southern Living said it got the results for The South’s Best 2026 by having a third party conduct an online survey “among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South. The survey was fielded from July 9 to September 9, 2025, and had over 17,000 respondents.”

To see the full list, click here.

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