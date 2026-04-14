DCPS Police Chief shares railroad crossing safety tips amid recent school bus accidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following recent concerns involving school buses, Duval County Public Schools officials are reminding drivers about safety rules near railroad crossings.

In a Q&A with Team Duval News, DCPS Police Chief Jackson Short said state law requires school buses carrying children to stop at all railroad crossings, between 15 and 50 feet from the tracks—regardless of whether a train is visible.

That means drivers behind a bus should expect a full stop.

Once stopped, bus drivers must look and listen for trains before crossing. They are also not allowed to shift gears while crossing, which can slow traffic.

Short said drivers in Duval County should remain patient and pay close attention.

He added that similar rules apply to other large or commercial vehicles due to the risks involved and their limited ability to quickly clear tracks.

Chief Short also says it is illegal and dangerous for drivers who are tempted to go around the bus. If drivers choose to do so, it could result in a citation or points on their license.

To read more of the questions and answers, click here.

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