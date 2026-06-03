Jacksonville woman arrested for burglary in connection with tow truck driver’s shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the May shooting death of a tow truck driver.

Action News Jax told you when Oliver Lopez was shot and killed on the night of May 26 while trying to repossess a car.

Rockelle Jones, 37, is charged with burglary, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report said Jones “did commit the crime of Burglary to an Occupied Conveyance prior to this shooting in relation to a dispute over the repossession of a vehicle registered in her name.”

Lopez was at the Sanctuary Walk Apartments with a witness “to tow a vehicle that was scheduled to be repossessed,” as it was Lopez’s occupation, the report said.

The witness told police that they located the vehicle, a 2013 Jeep Compass, and began attaching it to the tow lift.

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Jones walked toward the witness and Lopez and “demanded” that they put the car down. When Lopez refused, “she entered the Jeep Compass and turned on the vehicle,” the report said.

Lopez then “entered the passenger’s side of this car, turned it off, and removed the car keys,” the report said.

Police say Jones then entered Lopez’s tow truck, which was occupied by the witness, and removed the keys from the ignition.

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Jones and Lopez began to struggle over the keys “until a bystander approached them” and helped Lopez remove the keys from Jones’ hand, the report said.

Jones is set to be arraigned on the burglary charge on June 26, Duval County court records show.

She is listed as being in custody at the Duval County Jail.

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