First Alert Weather: Beautiful June weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 50s well inland, low 60s along I-95, and 70-75 at the beaches.

Lots of sun with very comfortable temperatures Thursday-Friday with highs of 80-85.

Heat and higher humidity will slowly return over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

A few widely scattered showers and storms return Monday through Wednesday next week with higher humidity.

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TONIGHT: Clear, “cool”. Low: 62 (record=61/1972)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62 (record=59/1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a widely scattered afternoon thunderstorm. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon thunderstorm. 70/88

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Wednesday, June 3 Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has the latest forecast

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