First Alert Weather: Beautiful June weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 50s well inland, low 60s along I-95, and 70-75 at the beaches.
- Lots of sun with very comfortable temperatures Thursday-Friday with highs of 80-85.
- Heat and higher humidity will slowly return over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.
- A few widely scattered showers and storms return Monday through Wednesday next week with higher humidity.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Clear, “cool”. Low: 62 (record=61/1972)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62 (record=59/1972)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89
MONDAY: Partly sunny, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a widely scattered afternoon thunderstorm. 73/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a widely scattered afternoon thunderstorm. 70/88
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