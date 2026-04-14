Fights caught on camera before shooting near Raines High; neighbors and vendor speak out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A day after a shooting near William M. Raines High School sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital, a new video is raising more questions about what’s happening on the street just outside the campus.

Action News Jax obtained video showing multiple fights breaking out on Raines Viking Way just last Friday. The video appears to show large groups of teens gathering and fighting in the same area where Monday’s shooting happened.

In one part of the video, a group of teens can be seen piling onto one person, punching, kicking, and stomping them. Moments later, another fight breaks out. Then a third. In a different angle of the same incident, sirens can be heard in the background, coming from what appears to be a Duval County Schools Police car.

The violence is not going unnoticed by people who live nearby.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says what he’s seeing now is unlike anything in decades.

“It’s just a sign of the times with everything going on with this internet and this music, and they’re trying to mimic the rappers who not really doing what they say they do. But you buying into it and you hurt each other in the end,” he said.

He says while shootings are not entirely new to the area, the frequency and proximity are changing.

“It’s not the first shooting round here, of course, but it’s getting worse and worse and closer and closer to my home.”

Another moment from the video shows multiple teens jumping on one person at once.

“It’s just crazy how they’re jumping on each other. I don’t get it,” he added.

For people like Niki Williams, the violence is hitting even closer to home.

Just before school lets out, Williams is usually on Raines Viking Way, setting up a small candy stand for students. She says she’s been coming out for more than a year and has built relationships with many of the kids.

“It’s been amazing. I have seen so many different experiences with the kids. I have grown to know the kids. I love them. They’re great kids,” Williams said.

But Monday was different.

Williams says she was arriving to set up when she noticed something was wrong.

“I passed through. I seen a bunch of the commotion, so I kept going. I didn’t stay for what all had happened, but I did see the police out here, kids running, a couple of other things.”

Moments later, she heard gunfire.

“I heard the gunshots. I didn’t see who did it, but I did hear the gunshots ring out.”

That fight turned shooting sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital. As of now, no arrests have been announced.

Williams says part of the issue is who’s showing up in the area.

“You have kids that don’t go here as well. And they’ll come up here, they’ll meet up with the other kids, and that causes a lot of commotion.”

Still, she says she is not going anywhere.

“Through the grace of God, I trust in God, and whatever happens happens. I’m protected in the most high way, so I am good where I’m at. I’mma keep coming. I’ve been here over a year and a half, and I’mma keep coming.”

Action News Jax reached out to Duval County Schools Police, asking whether the fight from Friday is connected to Monday’s shooting and whether this area is a known gathering spot for students.

The district responded, saying:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident that occurred near Raines High School and is the best point of contact for additional information or assistance. Chief Short would be available for an interview in coordination with JSO once more details have been confirmed as part of their investigation.

Student safety remains our highest priority, and we will continue to stay vigilant and implement appropriate security measures to protect our students and staff. We greatly value our partnership with external law enforcement, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in this effort.

Violence and physical altercations involving young people — whether at the beach, the mall, near a school, or on a school campus — are unacceptable. It is critical that our community stands together with educators and law enforcement to reinforce this message. As Principal Hall shared with families yesterday, our children’s futures are too bright to be dimmed by senseless violence."

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