Two injured after car crashes into an Arlington restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries after a car crashed into the Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q located on Merrill Road in Arlington on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said both patients transported were adults.

Action News Jax spoke with people who witnessed the crash, and they said the driver clipped someone walking on the sidewalk before crashing into the front of the restaurant. Witnesses said someone was sitting at the table where the driver crashed.

Car crashes into Bono's The damage after a car crashed into an Arlington Bono's barbecue restaurant.

The car was towed away around 8 p.m.

A Bono’s employee told Action News Jax that “We’re still open tomorrow — just with select seating.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.