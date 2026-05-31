Jacksonville man faces up to 10 years in prison for sports doping conspiracy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul Alexander Askew, 46, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to influence major international sports competitions by doping, the State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.

Askew faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

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The State Attorney’s Office says the conspiracy occurred between July 10, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024. Askew conspired with a professional track and field athlete and at least one other person to provide the athlete with testosterone, a banned substance. The intent was to improve the athlete’s performance at competitions.

The doping was ongoing during the athlete’s participation in the 2023 Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, the 2023 Xiamen Diamond League in China and the 2023 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Askew and the athlete also intended to use illegal testosterone injections for the 2024 American Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, the 2024 United States Olympics Trials and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The doping conspiracy was revealed before the athlete could compete in these events.

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The United States Anti-Doping Agency and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Flanigan is prosecuting the case.

A sentencing date for Askew has not yet been set.

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